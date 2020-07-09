All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 46 S Kossuth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
46 S Kossuth St
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

46 S Kossuth St

46 South Kossuth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

46 South Kossuth Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just listed! West Baltimore porched Brick home - Property Id: 164497

Owner says everything from main floor to second floor is the same. Both have 4 bedrooms. (42 SKossuth has been rented). One room has a great double door entry. Extra space. Nice block. Schedule it now. Owner wants a good tenant who will take care of the home and pay their rent on time. Want to see it before the rush? Schedule it now. Also at $1385, have 42 S. MORLEY AVAILABLE SOON. Posted it before it was ready. Owner says 46 S. Kossuth is ready. Reserve a spot to see this now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164497p
Property Id 164497

(RLNE5206300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 S Kossuth St have any available units?
46 S Kossuth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 S Kossuth St have?
Some of 46 S Kossuth St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 S Kossuth St currently offering any rent specials?
46 S Kossuth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 S Kossuth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 S Kossuth St is pet friendly.
Does 46 S Kossuth St offer parking?
No, 46 S Kossuth St does not offer parking.
Does 46 S Kossuth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 S Kossuth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 S Kossuth St have a pool?
No, 46 S Kossuth St does not have a pool.
Does 46 S Kossuth St have accessible units?
No, 46 S Kossuth St does not have accessible units.
Does 46 S Kossuth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 S Kossuth St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland