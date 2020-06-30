All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4503 N Rogers Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4503 N Rogers Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4503 N Rogers Ave

4503 North Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4503 North Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rogers - Property Id: 83181

Beautiful 2 bedroom w/den property located in West Baltimore. Walking distance from Social Security Building and subway station.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83181p
Property Id 83181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5221917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have any available units?
4503 N Rogers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 N Rogers Ave have?
Some of 4503 N Rogers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 N Rogers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4503 N Rogers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 N Rogers Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave offer parking?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 N Rogers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have a pool?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have accessible units?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland