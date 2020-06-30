Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4503 N Rogers Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4503 N Rogers Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4503 N Rogers Ave
4503 North Rogers Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4503 North Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rogers - Property Id: 83181
Beautiful 2 bedroom w/den property located in West Baltimore. Walking distance from Social Security Building and subway station.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83181p
Property Id 83181
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5221917)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have any available units?
4503 N Rogers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4503 N Rogers Ave have?
Some of 4503 N Rogers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4503 N Rogers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4503 N Rogers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 N Rogers Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave offer parking?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 N Rogers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have a pool?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have accessible units?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 N Rogers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 N Rogers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland