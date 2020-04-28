All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4502 Fait Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4502 Fait Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:13 AM

4502 Fait Ave

4502 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4502 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, new-build, 2BR, 2.5BA, three-story garage townhouse with wonderful rear deck for rent in O'Donnell Square development in Greektown.

[Move-in special: $400 off April rent with move-in by April 1st!]

Located in safe and trendy 200+ home development built within the last 6 years, 0.4 miles to I-95 and I-895. 1/2 mile from The Shops at Canton Crossing, with new stores open and opening now including Petco, Sketchers, and Nordstrom Rack. A 10-15 min drive to downtown. < 1 mile, < 5min drive, and walking distance from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Donnell Square website: http://www.ryanhomes.com/find-your-home/our-communities/maryland/baltimore/odonnell-square.

[If this listing is active, the house is still available]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Fait Ave have any available units?
4502 Fait Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 Fait Ave have?
Some of 4502 Fait Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Fait Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Fait Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Fait Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 Fait Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4502 Fait Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4502 Fait Ave offers parking.
Does 4502 Fait Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4502 Fait Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Fait Ave have a pool?
No, 4502 Fait Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Fait Ave have accessible units?
No, 4502 Fait Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Fait Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 Fait Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland