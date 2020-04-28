4502 Fait Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, new-build, 2BR, 2.5BA, three-story garage townhouse with wonderful rear deck for rent in O'Donnell Square development in Greektown.



[Move-in special: $400 off April rent with move-in by April 1st!]



Located in safe and trendy 200+ home development built within the last 6 years, 0.4 miles to I-95 and I-895. 1/2 mile from The Shops at Canton Crossing, with new stores open and opening now including Petco, Sketchers, and Nordstrom Rack. A 10-15 min drive to downtown. < 1 mile, < 5min drive, and walking distance from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Donnell Square website: http://www.ryanhomes.com/find-your-home/our-communities/maryland/baltimore/odonnell-square.



