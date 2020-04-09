4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Need a home to rent? Come see this home near the Uplands. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Don't worry about parking with a double parking pad located in the back of the home. Grill outside in the fenced-in yard. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Hardwood floors in living area. Additional storage in the outdoor shed w/electric. Create your play-cave in the basement recreation area. Home is within 10 minutes of I95, 695, and Route 1. Access to public transportation and in walking distance to some schools. Come see, come rent!