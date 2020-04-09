All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD

4457 Old Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4457 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Need a home to rent? Come see this home near the Uplands. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Don't worry about parking with a double parking pad located in the back of the home. Grill outside in the fenced-in yard. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Hardwood floors in living area. Additional storage in the outdoor shed w/electric. Create your play-cave in the basement recreation area. Home is within 10 minutes of I95, 695, and Route 1. Access to public transportation and in walking distance to some schools. Come see, come rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have any available units?
4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have?
Some of 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4457 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland