445 Whitridge Avenue

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8571ac0c9 ---- Live in the heart of Harwood/Charles Village, in a Fully renovated home with all new finishes! Apartment features: Hardwood floors, Large new double-pained windows, private yard and Patio for entertaining or early morning coffee. Ideal roommate layout! Excellent walk and cycle scores, convenient to JHU, shops and nightlife. Schedule your showing today! Includes brand new: - Appliances - Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Dishwasher & Microwave - Modern Hardwood floors - Heating-gas furnace, central air, plumbing, etc. - Granite counter tops - Security system (optional to activate) - Gated patio Room descriptions: - Bedroom 1 - Master Bath, Large closet, 2 windows, spacious & bright - Bedroom 2 - Deep closet, 1 window - Bedroom 3 - Overlooking park, ample closet space 2 windows - Half bath - First floor (full bath 2nd floor hall and master bedroom) - Dining space & kitchen and back towards patio - Living area with exposed brick wall (TV wall mount included) - Modern Color, bright, freshly painted walls Pet Policy: Case-by-case Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $4000 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME The quiet street, close community feel and the gorgeous finishes! Clean & Dry Basement Recroom Convenient To Jhu Fenced In Backyard Fully Renovated Granite Countertops Patio Rear Patio Stainless Appliances