4421 Old York Rd.
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

4421 Old York Rd.

4421 Old York Road · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Old York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Wilson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3BR 2BATH townhouse with finished basement located in the Pen Lucy neighborhood of Baltimore City. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level and wall to wall carpet throughout the 2nd floor and basement. Central A/C and natural gas heating. Other amenities include washer/dryer and fenced backyard. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.

Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Old York Rd. have any available units?
4421 Old York Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Old York Rd. have?
Some of 4421 Old York Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Old York Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Old York Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Old York Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Old York Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4421 Old York Rd. offer parking?
No, 4421 Old York Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4421 Old York Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 Old York Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Old York Rd. have a pool?
No, 4421 Old York Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Old York Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4421 Old York Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Old York Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 Old York Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

