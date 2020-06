Amenities

recently renovated oven refrigerator

Bright and Cozy Townhouse in the Station North Art District. You will love the updated kitchen and fantastic roommate layout. Delight yourself with the wonderful bedroom sizes, ample closet space, and large natural filled sunlight windows. Conveniently located to highway 83, Penn station, Mica, Towson university, John Hopkins university and more! Enjoy downtown living at a affordable price.