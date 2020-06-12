4346 Falls Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

*Stunning Renovation w/Tons of Perks Including PARKING in Rear!

This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some

TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option

to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored!



*Beautifully & Fully Renovated!

- 3 Bedrooms (2 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level)

- 3 Full Bathrooms All with Custom Tile Surround - (2 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level) - (True Upper Level Master Bed & Bath with Jetted Tub!)

- Brand New Gourmet Kitchen with Wine Cooler (!), Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances including 5 Burner Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side-By-Side Refrigerator w/Water & Ice Dispenser.

- Gorgeous Hardwood Floors on Main & Upper Levels

- Finished Basement with Full Bathroom AND egress to the back could be separate suite (and a 2nd Master Suite!)

- (Public Record Square Footage does NOT reflect the finished lower level)

- Central AC & Natural Gas Heating

- Gorgeous Exposed Brick

- Fenced Back Yard and Back Deck!

- Fresh Paint Throughout, Upgraded Fixtures including Recessed Lighting

- Parking accessible in the rear.



*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY ***

(Option Fee down payment required but flexible)

- NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please

- NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please

*? UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment: between 2.91%

and 4.07% of the Option Price ($274,900.00). For this home

that would be between $8,000.00 and $11,200.00.

(FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually

3.5%). Even more flexibility for strong applicants!



*100% of your Option Fee down payment (OFDP)

*goes towards the Option price of the home!



Schedule a Showing TODAY!



