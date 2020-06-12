All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:00 PM

4346 Falls Rd

4346 Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

4346 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2964eab0c7 ----
*Stunning Renovation w/Tons of Perks Including PARKING in Rear!
This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some
TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option
to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored!

*Beautifully & Fully Renovated!
- 3 Bedrooms (2 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level)
- 3 Full Bathrooms All with Custom Tile Surround - (2 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level) - (True Upper Level Master Bed & Bath with Jetted Tub!)
- Brand New Gourmet Kitchen with Wine Cooler (!), Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances including 5 Burner Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side-By-Side Refrigerator w/Water & Ice Dispenser.
- Gorgeous Hardwood Floors on Main & Upper Levels
- Finished Basement with Full Bathroom AND egress to the back could be separate suite (and a 2nd Master Suite!)
- (Public Record Square Footage does NOT reflect the finished lower level)
- Central AC & Natural Gas Heating
- Gorgeous Exposed Brick
- Fenced Back Yard and Back Deck!
- Fresh Paint Throughout, Upgraded Fixtures including Recessed Lighting
- Parking accessible in the rear.

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY ***
(Option Fee down payment required but flexible)
- NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please
- NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please
*? UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment: between 2.91%
and 4.07% of the Option Price ($274,900.00). For this home
that would be between $8,000.00 and $11,200.00.
(FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually
3.5%). Even more flexibility for strong applicants!

*100% of your Option Fee down payment (OFDP)
*goes towards the Option price of the home!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this
for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone
for a property ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Falls Rd have any available units?
4346 Falls Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4346 Falls Rd have?
Some of 4346 Falls Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Falls Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Falls Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Falls Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4346 Falls Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4346 Falls Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4346 Falls Rd does offer parking.
Does 4346 Falls Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 Falls Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Falls Rd have a pool?
No, 4346 Falls Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Falls Rd have accessible units?
No, 4346 Falls Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Falls Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4346 Falls Rd has units with dishwashers.
