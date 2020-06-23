This is a nicely maintained and updated 3bd /1.5 bath townhome (end unit) located in the quiet neighborhood of Parkside. The unit is complete with hardwood floors throughout and a finished basement! There is lots of storage space and a nice spacious backyard for gardening and a privacy fence. Nice size front porch waiing for a few potted plants and an expansive back deck to enjoy the company of family and friends! washer and dryer in unit and other appliances... This will definitely not last long! SECTION 8 Welcome! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW!!! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4328 Brehms Lane have any available units?
4328 Brehms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Brehms Lane have?
Some of 4328 Brehms Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Brehms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Brehms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.