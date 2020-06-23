4328 Brehms Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This is a nicely maintained and updated 3bd /1.5 bath townhome (end unit) located in the quiet neighborhood of Parkside. The unit is complete with hardwood floors throughout and a finished basement! There is lots of storage space and a nice spacious backyard for gardening and a privacy fence. Nice size front porch waiing for a few potted plants and an expansive back deck to enjoy the company of family and friends! washer and dryer in unit and other appliances... This will definitely not last long! SECTION 8 Welcome! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW!!!

