Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:24 AM

4309 Norfolk Ave

4309 Norfolk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Norfolk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Available**

2 Bedroom Apartments!

Close to major bus routes and eateries. Living room/ Dining room combination,
This Beautiful Unit Won't Last Long Contact Us To Apply Today

Cut and paste this link to schedule an appointment.
https://blueskyrealtyappointmentscheduler.as.me/

No Recent Evictions
No Recent Criminal Activity
4 Current Paystubs
Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.
Section 8 Accepted (2bed voucher)
BRHP Vouchers accepted for 2 years or longer voucher holders.

Security Deposit is equal to First month both required at lease signing.

(RLNE4730618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Norfolk Ave have any available units?
4309 Norfolk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Norfolk Ave have?
Some of 4309 Norfolk Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Norfolk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Norfolk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Norfolk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4309 Norfolk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4309 Norfolk Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Norfolk Ave offers parking.
Does 4309 Norfolk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4309 Norfolk Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Norfolk Ave have a pool?
No, 4309 Norfolk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Norfolk Ave have accessible units?
No, 4309 Norfolk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Norfolk Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Norfolk Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
