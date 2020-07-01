4309 Berger Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home ready for new occupant. Hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. Updated kitchen and bath. Full bath in the basement in the finished basement. Washer and dryer in unit. Detached garage in rear.

