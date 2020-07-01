Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home ready for new occupant. Hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. Updated kitchen and bath. Full bath in the basement in the finished basement. Washer and dryer in unit. Detached garage in rear. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home ready for new occupant. Hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. Updated kitchen and bath. Full bath in the basement in the finished basement. Washer and dryer in unit. Detached garage in rear.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4309 Berger Avenue have any available units?
4309 Berger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Berger Avenue have?
Some of 4309 Berger Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Berger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Berger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.