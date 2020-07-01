All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 4 2020

4309 Berger Avenue

4309 Berger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Berger Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home ready for new occupant. Hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. Updated kitchen and bath. Full bath in the basement in the finished basement. Washer and dryer in unit. Detached garage in rear.
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home ready for new occupant. Hardwood floors throughout first and second floor. Updated kitchen and bath. Full bath in the basement in the finished basement. Washer and dryer in unit. Detached garage in rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Berger Avenue have any available units?
4309 Berger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Berger Avenue have?
Some of 4309 Berger Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Berger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Berger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Berger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Berger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4309 Berger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Berger Avenue offers parking.
Does 4309 Berger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4309 Berger Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Berger Avenue have a pool?
No, 4309 Berger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Berger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4309 Berger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Berger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Berger Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
