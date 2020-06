Amenities

4 Bed, 2 Bath Single Family house with brand new everything. New kitchen, bathrooms, finished basement, Plumbing, Electrical, and HVAC. Be the first to live in this new house. Stainless Steel Appliances, in unit Laundry, Hardwood Floors, and Carpet. The house has a porch in the back yard with plenty of space to entertain. Vouchers accepted. Start a new season with a fresh new look.