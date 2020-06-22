All apartments in Baltimore
Location

4305 Harcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled single family home in the heart of Hamilton! Gorgeous new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Beautifully maintained, original wood floors throughout the home. Tons of livable space with 3 large bedrooms, 2 living rooms and a separate basement room that can be used as a fourth bedroom. Stacked Washer and Dryer on site. This house is a model of energy efficiency with brand new windows and high efficiency furnace. Beautiful back yard and spacious new deck perfect for entertaining. Coveted off street parking with a 2 car driveway. Perfectly located in a beautiful, quaint neighborhood, steps away from the amazing restaurants and small businesses of Harford rd. Blocks away from Morgan State University, and surrounded by the serene green space Herring run Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 HARCOURT ROAD have any available units?
4305 HARCOURT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 HARCOURT ROAD have?
Some of 4305 HARCOURT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 HARCOURT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4305 HARCOURT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 HARCOURT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4305 HARCOURT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4305 HARCOURT ROAD offer parking?
No, 4305 HARCOURT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4305 HARCOURT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4305 HARCOURT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 HARCOURT ROAD have a pool?
No, 4305 HARCOURT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4305 HARCOURT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4305 HARCOURT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 HARCOURT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 HARCOURT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
