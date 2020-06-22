4305 HARCOURT ROAD

Amenities

Newly remodeled single family home in the heart of Hamilton! Gorgeous new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Beautifully maintained, original wood floors throughout the home. Tons of livable space with 3 large bedrooms, 2 living rooms and a separate basement room that can be used as a fourth bedroom. Stacked Washer and Dryer on site. This house is a model of energy efficiency with brand new windows and high efficiency furnace. Beautiful back yard and spacious new deck perfect for entertaining. Coveted off street parking with a 2 car driveway. Perfectly located in a beautiful, quaint neighborhood, steps away from the amazing restaurants and small businesses of Harford rd. Blocks away from Morgan State University, and surrounded by the serene green space Herring run Park.