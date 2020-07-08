All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4303 Glenmore Avenue #2
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4303 Glenmore Avenue #2

4303 Glenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4303 Glenmore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit #2 Available 06/01/20 2-BR APT*WALK-IN CLOSET*WASHER/DRYER*CENTRAL AC - Property Id: 51751

We have a 2-bedroom top-floor apartment in a separately metered multi-unit home in a quiet residential neighborhood. It is located in Cedmont (Baltimore City/Baltimore County line). It is located a couple blocks from BelAir Rd. Bus stops, convenient stores, and restaurants are all walking distance. There is a large park great for kids and/or pets just down the street!

**NON-SMOKING PREMISES**

Apartment $1,250 rent includes:
-2 Bedrooms with closets (carpeting)
-Master bedroom has a walk-in closet!
-1 bathroom (access from laundry room or kitchen, new vinyl wood plank flooring)
-Kitchen with all appliances (including dishwasher) and dining space (new vinyl wood plank flooring)
-Large laundry room/closet/storage area with washer and dryer (new vinyl wood plank flooring)
-Living space with cable hook-ups (carpeting)
-Your own outside entrance
-Your own mailbox
-Central heating and air conditioning
-Plenty of great natural light

$20 of application fee will be put towards 1st mo rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51751
Property Id 51751

(RLNE5748428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 have any available units?
4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 have?
Some of 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 offer parking?
No, 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 does not offer parking.
Does 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Glenmore Avenue #2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland