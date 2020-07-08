4303 Glenmore Avenue #2

Amenities
Unit #2 Available 06/01/20 2-BR APT*WALK-IN CLOSET*WASHER/DRYER*CENTRAL AC - Property Id: 51751
We have a 2-bedroom top-floor apartment in a separately metered multi-unit home in a quiet residential neighborhood. It is located in Cedmont (Baltimore City/Baltimore County line). It is located a couple blocks from BelAir Rd. Bus stops, convenient stores, and restaurants are all walking distance. There is a large park great for kids and/or pets just down the street!
**NON-SMOKING PREMISES**
Apartment $1,250 rent includes:
-2 Bedrooms with closets (carpeting)
-Master bedroom has a walk-in closet!
-1 bathroom (access from laundry room or kitchen, new vinyl wood plank flooring)
-Kitchen with all appliances (including dishwasher) and dining space (new vinyl wood plank flooring)
-Large laundry room/closet/storage area with washer and dryer (new vinyl wood plank flooring)
-Living space with cable hook-ups (carpeting)
-Your own outside entrance
-Your own mailbox
-Central heating and air conditioning
-Plenty of great natural light
$20 of application fee will be put towards 1st mo rent.
