Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM

429 N Rose St

429 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
*****WATER INCLUDED******
Come see this beautifully upgraded home in McElderry Park, walking distance to Patterson Park!. Convenient to public transportation. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome!

Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $825
The security deposit is: $825
Total estimated move in costs are: $1,650

CRITERIA:
- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process 

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders. 

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 N Rose St have any available units?
429 N Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 N Rose St have?
Some of 429 N Rose St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 N Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
429 N Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 N Rose St pet-friendly?
No, 429 N Rose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 429 N Rose St offer parking?
No, 429 N Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 429 N Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 N Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 N Rose St have a pool?
No, 429 N Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 429 N Rose St have accessible units?
No, 429 N Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 429 N Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 N Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.

