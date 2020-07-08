4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

***TOP FLOOR ONLY WITH WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED!***

Welcome to your cozy one bedroom, one bathroom home. Close to Morgan State University, shopping centers and highways. Quite neighborhood away from the fast pace living with an easy commute to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center or down Belair Rd to the central districts.



The monthly rent is: $700

The security deposit is: $700

Total estimated move in costs are: $1,400



CRITERIA:

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.

- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%

- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%

- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay



AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:

- facing an eviction with current landlord

- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord

- have been evicted in last 3 years- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information

- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application

- do not meet the income requirements

- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)

- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process



This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.

Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.



To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.