Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2

4262 Sheldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4262 Sheldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
***TOP FLOOR ONLY WITH WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED!***
Welcome to your cozy one bedroom, one bathroom home. Close to Morgan State University, shopping centers and highways. Quite neighborhood away from the fast pace living with an easy commute to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center or down Belair Rd to the central districts.

The monthly rent is: $700
The security deposit is: $700
Total estimated move in costs are: $1,400

CRITERIA:
- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process 

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders. 

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 have any available units?
4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4262 Sheldon Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

