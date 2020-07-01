All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

426 E FORT AVENUE

426 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

426 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rental!! Federal Hill Row house with rear PARKING PAD. Main level has open concept living with original knotty pine floors and exposed brick. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS Appliances, and tons of counter space. Upstairs has 2 large Bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. finish basement,washer /dryer main level. Rooftop deck ( Fully Furnished) is a MUST SEE w/ amazing views of the Inner Harbor. Great place to entertain and watch Baltimore's finest fireworks.Shows well. Move in today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E FORT AVENUE have any available units?
426 E FORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 E FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 426 E FORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 E FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
426 E FORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 426 E FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 426 E FORT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 426 E FORT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 426 E FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 E FORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 426 E FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 426 E FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 426 E FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 E FORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

