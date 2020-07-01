426 E FORT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rental!! Federal Hill Row house with rear PARKING PAD. Main level has open concept living with original knotty pine floors and exposed brick. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS Appliances, and tons of counter space. Upstairs has 2 large Bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. finish basement,washer /dryer main level. Rooftop deck ( Fully Furnished) is a MUST SEE w/ amazing views of the Inner Harbor. Great place to entertain and watch Baltimore's finest fireworks.Shows well. Move in today.