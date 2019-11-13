All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4202 Pall Mall Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4202 Pall Mall Road
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:36 PM

4202 Pall Mall Road

4202 Pall Mall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4202 Pall Mall Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a look and you will not want to leave!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/838788?source=marketing

This is a beautiful 2-story brick, row home in the Greenspring area of Baltimore. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with tons of living space. You will be impressed from the time you walk in the door. The large kitchen area offers countless possibilities for the chef. The three large bedrooms are a retreat for everyone in the home. Convenient to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, recreation, and much more. This home will not last. So, do not wait!

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON!

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,147, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,147, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Pall Mall Road have any available units?
4202 Pall Mall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4202 Pall Mall Road currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Pall Mall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Pall Mall Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 Pall Mall Road is pet friendly.
Does 4202 Pall Mall Road offer parking?
No, 4202 Pall Mall Road does not offer parking.
Does 4202 Pall Mall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Pall Mall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Pall Mall Road have a pool?
No, 4202 Pall Mall Road does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Pall Mall Road have accessible units?
No, 4202 Pall Mall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Pall Mall Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 Pall Mall Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 Pall Mall Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 Pall Mall Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland