4202 Pall Mall Road

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful 2-story brick, row home in the Greenspring area of Baltimore. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with tons of living space. You will be impressed from the time you walk in the door. The large kitchen area offers countless possibilities for the chef. The three large bedrooms are a retreat for everyone in the home. Convenient to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, recreation, and much more. This home will not last. So, do not wait!



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,147, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,147, Available Now

