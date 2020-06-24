All apartments in Baltimore
414 E Lanvale St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

414 E Lanvale St

414 East Lanvale Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 East Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/723b957050 ---- If you are looking for a big and specious property for rent in Baltimore Upper Downtown, then we are your best option! Best Deal, Best Quality and Most For Your Pocket!!! Exquisite and quiet 3-story townhome that is located in Station North, recent renovation just few blocks from Penn Station and very close to MICA. Both Charles Village north, or Mt Vernon south, are easily walking distance and vibrant Charles St with all restaurants and entertainment is right there! Plenty of public transportation, including Baltimore Free Commuter! Easy access to I-395, I-95 and I-83. House details: Enter through an hallway and very soon on your left you will find yourself in a traditional rowhome style living room. Go back and continue trough the half loop towards kitchen which offers nice view of the outside, or go right trough the door on the way to unfinished, but nice and clean basement. Plenty of storage space! Go back up and let the classic stairs lead you to the second level where one full bath and two great size bedrooms are located. Third floor is the same. Fantastic Marble Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Designs, High Quality Appliances in Granite Kitchen! Washer and Dryer, Central Air and Heat. Fenced Backyard! Oh, and YES, we are Pet Friendly! Please reply with contact info and when you will be available to take a tour, as well as your projected move in date. Marble Bathroom Multi Level Floor Plan Pets Allowed Washer Dryer In Building Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 E Lanvale St have any available units?
414 E Lanvale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 E Lanvale St have?
Some of 414 E Lanvale St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 E Lanvale St currently offering any rent specials?
414 E Lanvale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E Lanvale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 E Lanvale St is pet friendly.
Does 414 E Lanvale St offer parking?
No, 414 E Lanvale St does not offer parking.
Does 414 E Lanvale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 E Lanvale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E Lanvale St have a pool?
No, 414 E Lanvale St does not have a pool.
Does 414 E Lanvale St have accessible units?
No, 414 E Lanvale St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E Lanvale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 E Lanvale St does not have units with dishwashers.
