414 E Lanvale St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/723b957050 ---- If you are looking for a big and specious property for rent in Baltimore Upper Downtown, then we are your best option! Best Deal, Best Quality and Most For Your Pocket!!! Exquisite and quiet 3-story townhome that is located in Station North, recent renovation just few blocks from Penn Station and very close to MICA. Both Charles Village north, or Mt Vernon south, are easily walking distance and vibrant Charles St with all restaurants and entertainment is right there! Plenty of public transportation, including Baltimore Free Commuter! Easy access to I-395, I-95 and I-83. House details: Enter through an hallway and very soon on your left you will find yourself in a traditional rowhome style living room. Go back and continue trough the half loop towards kitchen which offers nice view of the outside, or go right trough the door on the way to unfinished, but nice and clean basement. Plenty of storage space! Go back up and let the classic stairs lead you to the second level where one full bath and two great size bedrooms are located. Third floor is the same. Fantastic Marble Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Designs, High Quality Appliances in Granite Kitchen! Washer and Dryer, Central Air and Heat. Fenced Backyard! Oh, and YES, we are Pet Friendly! Please reply with contact info and when you will be available to take a tour, as well as your projected move in date. Marble Bathroom Multi Level Floor Plan Pets Allowed Washer Dryer In Building Washer/Dryer In Unit