Charming Townhome with Excellent Restorations in a Quiet Neighborhood. What more can you ask for? There's plenty of storage on all 3 levels and a fenced in backyard great for entertaining or pets. Washer & Dryer on lower level. Don't miss this one!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 FAWCETT STREET have any available units?
413 FAWCETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 413 FAWCETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
413 FAWCETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 FAWCETT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 FAWCETT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 413 FAWCETT STREET offer parking?
No, 413 FAWCETT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 413 FAWCETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 FAWCETT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 FAWCETT STREET have a pool?
No, 413 FAWCETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 413 FAWCETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 413 FAWCETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 413 FAWCETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 FAWCETT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 FAWCETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 FAWCETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
