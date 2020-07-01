413 FAWCETT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Townhome with Excellent Restorations in a Quiet Neighborhood. What more can you ask for? There's plenty of storage on all 3 levels and a fenced in backyard great for entertaining or pets. Washer & Dryer on lower level. Don't miss this one!!