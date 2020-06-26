All apartments in Baltimore
412 S Hanover St

412 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Baltimore City and in one of the more desirable sub-communities in the city (dedicated off street parking and 1 assigned parking space)! This home offers an open concept on the main level with an updated kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring that covers the main floor (large living room and half bath on the main level). Upper level has two large bedrooms and a full bathroom and the basement is open and spacious with a full bathroom. There is an outdoor patio with plenty of privacy. This home has been updated from top to bottom.

Within walking distance to the Harbor and the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Stadium and the University of Maryland Medical Center. Grocery stores, restaurants, Johns Hopkins Hospital and plenty of entertainment options also within close proximity. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S Hanover St have any available units?
412 S Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S Hanover St have?
Some of 412 S Hanover St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
412 S Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 S Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 412 S Hanover St offer parking?
Yes, 412 S Hanover St offers parking.
Does 412 S Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 S Hanover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S Hanover St have a pool?
No, 412 S Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 412 S Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 412 S Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 S Hanover St has units with dishwashers.
