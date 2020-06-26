412 S Hanover St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Baltimore City and in one of the more desirable sub-communities in the city (dedicated off street parking and 1 assigned parking space)! This home offers an open concept on the main level with an updated kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring that covers the main floor (large living room and half bath on the main level). Upper level has two large bedrooms and a full bathroom and the basement is open and spacious with a full bathroom. There is an outdoor patio with plenty of privacy. This home has been updated from top to bottom.



Within walking distance to the Harbor and the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Stadium and the University of Maryland Medical Center. Grocery stores, restaurants, Johns Hopkins Hospital and plenty of entertainment options also within close proximity. Must See!