Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM

411 E LAKE AVENUE

411 East Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

411 East Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Evesham

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Dec 1 , 2019 . Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment, large 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom second floor apartment. Lots of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, living room, dining room, wash/dryer, central air conditioning, new windows. Apartment has an open layout. New kitchen, walk-out porch, and off street parking. Separate thermostat. Centrally located with easy access to I-695, I-83, downtown Baltimore, Harbor East and north to Hunt Valley. Shopping minutes away, Belvedere Square, Towson, Cross Keys. Minutes from Johns Hopkins, GBMC, Sinai and St. Josephs hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 E LAKE AVENUE have any available units?
411 E LAKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 E LAKE AVENUE have?
Some of 411 E LAKE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 E LAKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
411 E LAKE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 E LAKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 411 E LAKE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 411 E LAKE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 411 E LAKE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 411 E LAKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 E LAKE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 E LAKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 411 E LAKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 411 E LAKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 411 E LAKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 411 E LAKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 E LAKE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

