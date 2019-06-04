411 E LAKE AVENUE

Amenities

Available Dec 1 , 2019 . Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment, large 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom second floor apartment. Lots of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, living room, dining room, wash/dryer, central air conditioning, new windows. Apartment has an open layout. New kitchen, walk-out porch, and off street parking. Separate thermostat. Centrally located with easy access to I-695, I-83, downtown Baltimore, Harbor East and north to Hunt Valley. Shopping minutes away, Belvedere Square, Towson, Cross Keys. Minutes from Johns Hopkins, GBMC, Sinai and St. Josephs hospitals.