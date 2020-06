Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom town home nestled on a quiet corner of Federal Hill. With a front door view of the Domino Sugar building this property has hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, . Just a short walk to the restaurants, bars, and everything else Fed Hill has to offer, this is the reason we love Baltimore. AC, Hot water and Appliances recently replaced .