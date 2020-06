Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Updated with loads of character and gorgeous private yard. Located on a small tree-lined street blocks to Waverly Farmers Market, Charles Village & JHU. Covered side porch, deck and fully fenced yard. Spacious living room, huge eat-in kitchen, 1st floor BR with bay window, 1st floor half bath and laundry room. Master with ample closet and private upper deck with sliding door. 2nd BR w/2closets and bay window. Lots of windows plus CAC. Off street parking available.