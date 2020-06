Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open Saturday 12/1 from 11 to 1. Great townhouse in gated community with pool. First floor Family Room. Light filled Living Room with fireplace and access to deck. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Master Suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and attached bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Powder Rooms on first and second levels. 1 car garage plus parking pad. Pets allowed with approval. Roland Park School District!