4023 Loch Raven Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4023 Loch Raven Blvd

4023 Loch Raven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f12cd5f09d ---- *~VERY RARE: 1 (possibly 2!) Bedrooms on the MAIN LEVEL!!!~ This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You&rsquo;ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored! *Spacious SF Detached Home ~ Feels like the County! - 4 Bedrooms (1 Main Level (!), 3 Upper Level) - 5th Bedroom possible on Main Level (Currently Bonus/Office Room & has closet!) - 2 Full Bathrooms (Upper Level) - 1 Half Bathroom (Main Level) - Gorgeous & Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher, Gas Range, Built-in Microwave and French Door-Bottom Freezer Refrigerator and new hardwood flooring! - Unfinished basement w/high ceiling, sump pump & so much potential (Utility Room framed out) and tons of storage space in the mean time. - Fresh Paint throughout - Central HVAC - Brand New AC Condensor unit will be installed b4 move-in! - Front, Back & Side Yard...secluded and private access to the home! - Washer & Dryer Included! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! *** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY *** *(Option Fee down payment (OFDP) required but flexible) - NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please - NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please *&ndash; UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment (OFDP): between 2.73% and 5.0% of the Option Price ($275,000.00). For this home that would be between $7,500.00 and $13,750.00. (FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually 3.5%). Even MORE flexibility for strong applicants! *100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the *Option price of the home! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! ***Please disregard any ad on Craig's List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Loch Raven Blvd have any available units?
4023 Loch Raven Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 Loch Raven Blvd have?
Some of 4023 Loch Raven Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Loch Raven Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Loch Raven Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Loch Raven Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4023 Loch Raven Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4023 Loch Raven Blvd offer parking?
No, 4023 Loch Raven Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4023 Loch Raven Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 Loch Raven Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Loch Raven Blvd have a pool?
No, 4023 Loch Raven Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Loch Raven Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4023 Loch Raven Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Loch Raven Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 Loch Raven Blvd has units with dishwashers.

