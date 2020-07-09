4023 Loch Raven Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f12cd5f09d ---- *~VERY RARE: 1 (possibly 2!) Bedrooms on the MAIN LEVEL!!!~ This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You’ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored! *Spacious SF Detached Home ~ Feels like the County! - 4 Bedrooms (1 Main Level (!), 3 Upper Level) - 5th Bedroom possible on Main Level (Currently Bonus/Office Room & has closet!) - 2 Full Bathrooms (Upper Level) - 1 Half Bathroom (Main Level) - Gorgeous & Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher, Gas Range, Built-in Microwave and French Door-Bottom Freezer Refrigerator and new hardwood flooring! - Unfinished basement w/high ceiling, sump pump & so much potential (Utility Room framed out) and tons of storage space in the mean time. - Fresh Paint throughout - Central HVAC - Brand New AC Condensor unit will be installed b4 move-in! - Front, Back & Side Yard...secluded and private access to the home! - Washer & Dryer Included! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! *** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY *** *(Option Fee down payment (OFDP) required but flexible) - NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please - NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please *– UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment (OFDP): between 2.73% and 5.0% of the Option Price ($275,000.00). For this home that would be between $7,500.00 and $13,750.00. (FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually 3.5%). Even MORE flexibility for strong applicants! *100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the *Option price of the home! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! ***Please disregard any ad on Craig's List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***