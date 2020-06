Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Located on Falls Rd convenient to the city, Sini Hospital and Johns Hopkins.

Garage space is available for an additional $100/mo. And a 6x12 storage unit is likewise available for an additional $50/mo. These will be available at the beginning of the new year.



Property Highlights:

- Newly Renovated

- Hardwood Floors

- Historic Charm

- Office space on 3rd Floor

- Great Location



Available NOW!



