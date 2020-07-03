4006 DILLON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Charm City history meets a contemporary, urban design in this luxury Brewer's Hill townhome 3.5 miles from Baltimore's downtown district, 2 miles from Fell's Point, and just blocks to the waterfront. A spacious floorplan and open, stunning kitchen are perfect for entertaining or ascend to the two rooftop terraces to take in the sights of the city. Retreat to one of two owner's suites on upper level or third bedroom on ground level. A 2-car rear-entry garage makes city parking a breeze. Newly constructed and waiting for you to make it home!