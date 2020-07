Amenities

carport walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

This 2nd floor apartment is located on a quiet block in the West Arlington section of Baltimore city. This spacious apartment features a private entrance with parking space for 1 vehicle, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a den. A breakfast room, freshly painted rooms and new flooring w/ central air condition. Rent this apartment for $1050.00 per month.