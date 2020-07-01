4004 Primrose Ave

Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom or 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment - Property Id: 204034



Great 2 Bedroom or 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment on the 1st Fl.



This apartment is in a great apartment building with wonderful long-standing tenants.



This apartment has central air/heat.



There is an on-site washer and dryer in the apartment building.



The water bill is included in the rent amount.



Conveniently located on many bus lines this apartment will not last long. Call today to schedule an appointment.

No Pets Allowed



