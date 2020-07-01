All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

4004 Primrose Ave

4004 Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4004 Primrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2 Bedroom or 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment - Property Id: 204034

Great 2 Bedroom or 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment on the 1st Fl.

This apartment is in a great apartment building with wonderful long-standing tenants.

This apartment has central air/heat.

There is an on-site washer and dryer in the apartment building.

The water bill is included in the rent amount.

Conveniently located on many bus lines this apartment will not last long. Call today to schedule an appointment.
Property Id 204034

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5464500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Primrose Ave have any available units?
4004 Primrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 Primrose Ave have?
Some of 4004 Primrose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Primrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Primrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Primrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Primrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4004 Primrose Ave offer parking?
No, 4004 Primrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4004 Primrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4004 Primrose Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Primrose Ave have a pool?
No, 4004 Primrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Primrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 4004 Primrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Primrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 Primrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

