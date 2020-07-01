Great 2 Bedroom or 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment - Property Id: 204034
Great 2 Bedroom or 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment on the 1st Fl.
This apartment is in a great apartment building with wonderful long-standing tenants.
This apartment has central air/heat.
There is an on-site washer and dryer in the apartment building.
The water bill is included in the rent amount.
Conveniently located on many bus lines this apartment will not last long. Call today to schedule an appointment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204034
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5464500)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4004 Primrose Ave have any available units?
4004 Primrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 Primrose Ave have?
Some of 4004 Primrose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Primrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Primrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.