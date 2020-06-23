4 South Gilmor St

Amenities
Features: Finished basement, Brazilian Hardwood Flrs, Security Monitoring System, Private Fenced Courtyard, Walk-in Closets, Jacuzzi, Granite Gourmet Kitchen, Chandelier Lighting, 2 fireplaces, Gas Heat/Electric Cooling, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer .
Elegant Premium Renovated Home. The Msterbdrm- hrdwd flr, full bath w/ Jacuzzi, Marble, Walk-In Closets, and Inner Harbor View. Brazilian Cherry Hrdwd on 1st and 2nd flrs. Cherry wood cabinets in Kitchen, Chandeliers, Finished Basement, Plenty of Closet Space, 2 Brick Fireplaces. You will be proud. This home will bring praise from your and friends. Direct Access: Light Rail and Metro, AMTRAK & MARC Trains, Rt. 95, Rt.295, Rt.395, Rt. 695, , Rt. 795, Rt. 40, Rt. 70, & Rt. 83.
Section 8 not accepted