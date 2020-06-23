4 South Gilmor St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard

Features: Finished basement, Brazilian Hardwood Flrs, Security Monitoring System, Private Fenced Courtyard, Walk-in Closets, Jacuzzi, Granite Gourmet Kitchen, Chandelier Lighting, 2 fireplaces, Gas Heat/Electric Cooling, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer .



Elegant Premium Renovated Home. The Msterbdrm- hrdwd flr, full bath w/ Jacuzzi, Marble, Walk-In Closets, and Inner Harbor View. Brazilian Cherry Hrdwd on 1st and 2nd flrs. Cherry wood cabinets in Kitchen, Chandeliers, Finished Basement, Plenty of Closet Space, 2 Brick Fireplaces. You will be proud. This home will bring praise from your and friends. Direct Access: Light Rail and Metro, AMTRAK & MARC Trains, Rt. 95, Rt.295, Rt.395, Rt. 695, , Rt. 795, Rt. 40, Rt. 70, & Rt. 83.



Section 8 not accepted