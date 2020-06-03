Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3918 Rexmere Rd. Available 06/15/20 3918 Rexmere Rd. - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath End of Group Townhouse - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath End of Group Townhouse with a great front porch. Good size living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors. Nice size kitchen with pantry, vinyl flooring, appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a huge fenced back yard with a shed. Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms and a light and bright full bath. Basement has a carpeted family room and full bath. Washer/Dryer. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Mid-June $1400.00/month + utilities.



(RLNE2200444)