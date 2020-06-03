All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3918 Rexmere Rd.
3918 Rexmere Rd.

3918 Rexmere Road · (410) 952-9727
Location

3918 Rexmere Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3918 Rexmere Rd. · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3918 Rexmere Rd. Available 06/15/20 3918 Rexmere Rd. - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath End of Group Townhouse - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath End of Group Townhouse with a great front porch. Good size living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors. Nice size kitchen with pantry, vinyl flooring, appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a huge fenced back yard with a shed. Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms and a light and bright full bath. Basement has a carpeted family room and full bath. Washer/Dryer. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Mid-June $1400.00/month + utilities.

(RLNE2200444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Rexmere Rd. have any available units?
3918 Rexmere Rd. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 Rexmere Rd. have?
Some of 3918 Rexmere Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 Rexmere Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Rexmere Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Rexmere Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 Rexmere Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3918 Rexmere Rd. offer parking?
No, 3918 Rexmere Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3918 Rexmere Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 Rexmere Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Rexmere Rd. have a pool?
No, 3918 Rexmere Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3918 Rexmere Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3918 Rexmere Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Rexmere Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3918 Rexmere Rd. has units with dishwashers.
