3916 Southern Ave

Great front porch for those quiet evenings greet you as you pull up to this house. You enter into a large foyer. You have a large living room with hardwood floors and fresh paint. Of the living room is a separate dining room for those family gatherings. There is a large kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a nice large deck. Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms with a large full bath. Third level has a large attic. Great for storage. Basement is unfinished with washer/dryer.