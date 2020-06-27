All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

3908 Edmondson Ave

3908 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeously Renovated Townhouse For Rent A Must See - Property Id: 171815

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bath For Rent (3908 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229)

This West Baltimore Home has been renovated with family and comfort in mind. It features a brand new kitchen with gorgeous oak cabinets, new tile flooring, brand new appliances and so much more. When you first walk in you will be shocked at how big and open the unit is. The house also boasts fresh paint and restored hardwood flooring. There is also a central heating and air system to keep you ice cold in the Summer and warm & toasty in the Winter. If you would be interested in taking a tour of this home please don't hesitate to email us or you can also text/call us directly. We are so excited for the opportunity to show you this amazing home!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

