3827 Lyndale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!! 443-447-5238 Walk into this beautiful 2 bedrooms townhouse and walk into the spacious living room complete with hardwood floors and fresh paint! Also on the 1st level you have a ver nice kitchen and lovely dining room area! Move to the basement you have plenty of storage and the washer and dryer is down there as well! Go to the 2nd level and you have 2 spacious bedrooms complete with fresh paint and lovely hardwood floors! Also on the 2nd level you have the lovely full bathroom!! Included with this beautiful home is a 2 car parking pad!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!!!