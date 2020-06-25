All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3827 Lyndale Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:35 PM

3827 Lyndale Avenue

3827 Lyndale Avenue
Location

3827 Lyndale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!! 443-447-5238 Walk into this beautiful 2 bedrooms townhouse and walk into the spacious living room complete with hardwood floors and fresh paint! Also on the 1st level you have a ver nice kitchen and lovely dining room area! Move to the basement you have plenty of storage and the washer and dryer is down there as well! Go to the 2nd level and you have 2 spacious bedrooms complete with fresh paint and lovely hardwood floors! Also on the 2nd level you have the lovely full bathroom!! Included with this beautiful home is a 2 car parking pad!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Lyndale Avenue have any available units?
3827 Lyndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3827 Lyndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Lyndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Lyndale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3827 Lyndale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3827 Lyndale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Lyndale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3827 Lyndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3827 Lyndale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Lyndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3827 Lyndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Lyndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3827 Lyndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Lyndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 Lyndale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 Lyndale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3827 Lyndale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
