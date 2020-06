Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nicely updated row home for lease ready for occupancy. Clean and neat with refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and fresh paint. Front porch, fenced back yard with room for parking. Basement with partially finished den area, large storage space and washer/dryer. Pets case by case only with additional monthly rent. No smoking allowed in property. No subletting.