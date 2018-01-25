All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3819 Stokes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3819 Stokes Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3819 Stokes Drive

3819 Stokes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3819 Stokes Drive, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 br, 1 bath (2nd level) apartment for $875 a month! - Take a look at your new 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home in the 21229 neighborhood. This unit is located on the top floor of a single family duplex home. This unit has a private entrance into the home with carpet throughout. There is a large living/dining area with a private kitchen attached with new appliances. Accompanied are two nice size bedrooms perfect for room mates or small family. This home will not last long! Give me a call today to schedule to see your new home! Voucher holders please apply. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS (410)779-9991 or Tenisha (443)540-1201 Tori (301)237-0399

(RLNE4546960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Stokes Drive have any available units?
3819 Stokes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3819 Stokes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Stokes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Stokes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Stokes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3819 Stokes Drive offer parking?
No, 3819 Stokes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3819 Stokes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Stokes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Stokes Drive have a pool?
No, 3819 Stokes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Stokes Drive have accessible units?
No, 3819 Stokes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Stokes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 Stokes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Stokes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 Stokes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland