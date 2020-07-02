All apartments in Baltimore
3800 Egerton Ave
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

3800 Egerton Ave

3800 Egerton Road · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Egerton Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
West Baltimore Stainless Steel Appliances! LARGE - Property Id: 166903

Beautifully Renovated Multi Family building with Spacious Units Available!! Fully renovated with spacious 1BD/1BA, (3 bedrooms have been rented) 1 Bedroom and Studio apartment now available (STUDIO normally $895 offering a good Friday special this week til the Friday after Thanksgiving). Each apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, white soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave), renovated bathrooms with granite tile. Studio and 1 bedroom apartments offer ALL UTILITIES included!! Text or Call today to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166903
Property Id 166903

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5371905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Egerton Ave have any available units?
3800 Egerton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Egerton Ave have?
Some of 3800 Egerton Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Egerton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Egerton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Egerton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave offer parking?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave have a pool?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Egerton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Egerton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

