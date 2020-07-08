3727 FOSTER AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brand New CHAP Certified Renovation in quiet Brewers Hill/Canton with PARKING. Center hall access to rooftop deck with breath-taking views. Over 1700 square feet of living space on 3 finished levels Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms. Owners' suite with private balcony, his and hers closets, 2 bowl vanity and custom walk-in-shower. Kitchen with island and table space and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Finished lower level with rear egress includes family room, kitchenette for easy entertaining. Custom tile, trim, paint and appliances. Property comes with a home warranty and a one year contractor warranty. Lease to own option available here $15,000 down $2,800 per month must finance out within 18 months.