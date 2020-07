Amenities

This well maintained home is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, end of row townhome with a 1 car garage, in the lovely Ednor Gardens neighborhood. This home is equipped with beautiful hardwood floor and is minutes away from a grocery store, YMCA, Lake Montebello, VA Medical Center, and public transportation. Morgan State University, Johns Hopkins University, and Loyola University are all under a 10 min drive away. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity. $50 application fee per adult.