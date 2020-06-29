All apartments in Baltimore
3720 Evergreen Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

3720 Evergreen Ave

3720 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Evergreen Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome with Covered Front Porch in Baltimore! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome with covered front porch just off Walther Ave and Rt 1 in Baltimore! Welcoming interior boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout a light-filled living area that leads to a separate dining room. Well-equipped modern kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless appliances and generous storage to suit your needs. Sunken family room leading out to a private rear yard offers the perfect place to relax or entertain! Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with custom tile and soaking tub/shower combination. Fully finished basement has a convenient washer/dryer, added living/storage space, and bonus bath!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5761565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Evergreen Ave have any available units?
3720 Evergreen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Evergreen Ave have?
Some of 3720 Evergreen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Evergreen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Evergreen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Evergreen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Evergreen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Evergreen Ave offer parking?
No, 3720 Evergreen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Evergreen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 Evergreen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Evergreen Ave have a pool?
No, 3720 Evergreen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Evergreen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3720 Evergreen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Evergreen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Evergreen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

