3720 Evergreen Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome with Covered Front Porch in Baltimore! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome with covered front porch just off Walther Ave and Rt 1 in Baltimore! Welcoming interior boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout a light-filled living area that leads to a separate dining room. Well-equipped modern kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless appliances and generous storage to suit your needs. Sunken family room leading out to a private rear yard offers the perfect place to relax or entertain! Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with custom tile and soaking tub/shower combination. Fully finished basement has a convenient washer/dryer, added living/storage space, and bonus bath!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5761565)