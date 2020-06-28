All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

3712 CLAREMONT STREET

3712 Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Claremont Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautifully renovated 3BR/3BA + Den in Highlandtown with it's ecletic dining and entertainment experiences. The home's exposed brick, coffered ceiling and gleaming granite are only a few of the features you'll fall in love with. The open floor plan and soaring ceilings make the nearly 2,000 sqft seem endless. The finished basement with its 8' tall ceiling is waterproofed and houses a family room, the 3rd bedroom and bath. Great location! Less than 10 minutes to Patterson Park. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

