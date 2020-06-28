3712 CLAREMONT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this beautifully renovated 3BR/3BA + Den in Highlandtown with it's ecletic dining and entertainment experiences. The home's exposed brick, coffered ceiling and gleaming granite are only a few of the features you'll fall in love with. The open floor plan and soaring ceilings make the nearly 2,000 sqft seem endless. The finished basement with its 8' tall ceiling is waterproofed and houses a family room, the 3rd bedroom and bath. Great location! Less than 10 minutes to Patterson Park. Pets on case by case basis.