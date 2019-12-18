3708 10TH STREET

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row home is located in the heart of Brooklyn. This home has a nice updated kitchen, separate dining area, and large bedrooms with great closet space. Property is available March 20th, 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
