3703 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

READY TO SHOW!



This recently remodeled home has been freshly painted and features natural hardwood flooring throughout. BRAND NEW FLOORS installed in the Kitchen, Bathroom and Dining Room. The Living Room features a decorative fireplace. COZY COLORS on walls and trim. MUST SEE!



Located off of Hanover Street and E. Patapsco Avenue in Brooklyn, this charming home is only two blocks from a nice play area for children at Garrett Park and a quick 5 minute drive to the new District Court for Baltimore City on E. Patapsco Avenue. CENTRAL HEAT!! ENTIRE HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED!! GAS HOT WATER HEATER & HEATING SYSTEM!!



Appliances to include a Refrigerator, Glass-Top Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Over-The Stove Exhaust Fan.



Just outside the rear door of the kitchen is a small patio deck that leads directly into the rear and side fenced in yard area.....The second floor has nice size bedrooms. There is the large master bedroom located in the front and another bedroom in the rear with another bedroom and bathroom in the center of the floor plan. This level will impress any renter, as well......The unfinished basement features a newly painted concrete flooring. Great for storage!! Washer and Dryer included....

Call today! We welcome all qualified tenants, including Section 8. Get ahead of other applicants by applying online at www.moonstoneprop.com! NO APPLICATION FEES!