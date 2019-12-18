All apartments in Baltimore
3703 2nd Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:54 AM

3703 2nd Street

3703 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3703 2nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
READY TO SHOW!

This recently remodeled home has been freshly painted and features natural hardwood flooring throughout. BRAND NEW FLOORS installed in the Kitchen, Bathroom and Dining Room. The Living Room features a decorative fireplace. COZY COLORS on walls and trim. MUST SEE!

Located off of Hanover Street and E. Patapsco Avenue in Brooklyn, this charming home is only two blocks from a nice play area for children at Garrett Park and a quick 5 minute drive to the new District Court for Baltimore City on E. Patapsco Avenue. CENTRAL HEAT!! ENTIRE HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED!! GAS HOT WATER HEATER & HEATING SYSTEM!!

Appliances to include a Refrigerator, Glass-Top Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Over-The Stove Exhaust Fan.

Just outside the rear door of the kitchen is a small patio deck that leads directly into the rear and side fenced in yard area.....The second floor has nice size bedrooms. There is the large master bedroom located in the front and another bedroom in the rear with another bedroom and bathroom in the center of the floor plan. This level will impress any renter, as well......The unfinished basement features a newly painted concrete flooring. Great for storage!! Washer and Dryer included....
Call today! We welcome all qualified tenants, including Section 8. Get ahead of other applicants by applying online at www.moonstoneprop.com! NO APPLICATION FEES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 2nd Street have any available units?
3703 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 2nd Street have?
Some of 3703 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3703 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3703 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3703 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 3703 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3703 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3703 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 3703 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3703 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3703 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
