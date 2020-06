Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Welcome Home! Nice end unit remodeled row-home at great price! New paint, carpet throughout, large living room and large eat in kitchen, washer and dryer, A/C, bonus walk-thru bedroom, rear yard, walking distance to shopping and transportation. Our office has many rental and sale properties to find more info on our inventory Call or Tex 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com