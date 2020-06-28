3626 Ednor Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/25/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Ednor Gardens with original hardwood floors throughout! The updated kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. An unfinished storage basement has a washer/dryer, 1/4 bath, and workshop. Additional features include a 2 car driveway, CAC and energy-efficient windows.



Up to two pets under 40lbs considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



