All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3626 Ednor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3626 Ednor Rd
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

3626 Ednor Rd

3626 Ednor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3626 Ednor Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/25/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Ednor Gardens with original hardwood floors throughout! The updated kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. An unfinished storage basement has a washer/dryer, 1/4 bath, and workshop. Additional features include a 2 car driveway, CAC and energy-efficient windows.

Up to two pets under 40lbs considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5126155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Ednor Rd have any available units?
3626 Ednor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Ednor Rd have?
Some of 3626 Ednor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Ednor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Ednor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Ednor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Ednor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Ednor Rd offer parking?
No, 3626 Ednor Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3626 Ednor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 Ednor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Ednor Rd have a pool?
No, 3626 Ednor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Ednor Rd have accessible units?
No, 3626 Ednor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Ednor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 Ednor Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland