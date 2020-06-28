3626 Ednor Rd

Amenities
Available 10/25/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Ednor Gardens with original hardwood floors throughout! The updated kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. An unfinished storage basement has a washer/dryer, 1/4 bath, and workshop. Additional features include a 2 car driveway, CAC and energy-efficient windows.
Up to two pets under 40lbs considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com
