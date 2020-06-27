3626 Bellevale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206 North Harford Road
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Owner is Now Accepting Vouchers! Perfect From Beginning to End.....Brand New Everything....Rosemont South Neighborhood. Newly appointed Kitchen with Brand New Appliances. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Three large bedrooms with Two Full Baths. Finished basement. Front and back decks for Entertaining. Huge Fenced in Yard. Ample parking. Park and walking trail across the street. Schedule your appointment today. More pictures coming.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE have any available units?
3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE have?
Some of 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.