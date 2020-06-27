All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE

3626 Bellevale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3626 Bellevale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
North Harford Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Owner is Now Accepting Vouchers! Perfect From Beginning to End.....Brand New Everything....Rosemont South Neighborhood. Newly appointed Kitchen with Brand New Appliances. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Three large bedrooms with Two Full Baths. Finished basement. Front and back decks for Entertaining. Huge Fenced in Yard. Ample parking. Park and walking trail across the street. Schedule your appointment today. More pictures coming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE have any available units?
3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE have?
Some of 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 BELLEVALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland