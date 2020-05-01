3620 Mary Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

********Stunning Victorian Renovation*******



Lavish end unit featuring Chef kitchen stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, crown molding throughout, enriched hardwood floors on the main level. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpet in each bedroom featuring tons of natural sunlight and 2 Full baths to enjoy.



Background Screening

No Recent Evictions

No Recent Criminal Activity

Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.

Section 8 Accepted

BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.



**Background Screening

** Drug-Free

**Smoke Free Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



