Baltimore, MD
3620 Mary Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3620 Mary Ave

3620 Mary Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Glenham - Bedford
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3620 Mary Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
********Stunning Victorian Renovation*******

Lavish end unit featuring Chef kitchen stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, crown molding throughout, enriched hardwood floors on the main level. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpet in each bedroom featuring tons of natural sunlight and 2 Full baths to enjoy.

Background Screening
No Recent Evictions
No Recent Criminal Activity
Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.
Section 8 Accepted
BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.

**Background Screening
** Drug-Free
**Smoke Free Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4630382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Mary Ave have any available units?
3620 Mary Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 Mary Ave have?
Some of 3620 Mary Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 Mary Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Mary Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Mary Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3620 Mary Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3620 Mary Ave offer parking?
No, 3620 Mary Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3620 Mary Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Mary Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Mary Ave have a pool?
No, 3620 Mary Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Mary Ave have accessible units?
No, 3620 Mary Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Mary Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 Mary Ave has units with dishwashers.
