3620 Mary Ave

Amenities
********Stunning Victorian Renovation*******
Lavish end unit featuring Chef kitchen stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, crown molding throughout, enriched hardwood floors on the main level. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpet in each bedroom featuring tons of natural sunlight and 2 Full baths to enjoy.
Background Screening
No Recent Evictions
No Recent Criminal Activity
Tenants MUST be able to establish BGE in their name.
Section 8 Accepted
BRHP Voucher Accepted for 2 years or longer Voucher holders.
**Smoke Free Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4630382)