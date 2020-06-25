All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3618 Malden Ave

3618 Malden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Malden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
This is a very well kept 2 bedroom 1 full bath town home located in the neighborhood of Woodberry. Quiet street, nice neighbors, Great Location! Loyola University is right around the corner, Druid Hill Park is close by, and the Baltimore Zoo is right there. You will have no shortage of things to do and places to visit.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Floors
* Fenced Backyard
* Front Porch
* Laundry in the Basement
* New Energy Efficient Windows on First Level

Available Now!

(RLNE4882665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Malden Ave have any available units?
3618 Malden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 Malden Ave have?
Some of 3618 Malden Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Malden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Malden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Malden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Malden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Malden Ave offer parking?
No, 3618 Malden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Malden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Malden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Malden Ave have a pool?
No, 3618 Malden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Malden Ave have accessible units?
No, 3618 Malden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Malden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Malden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

