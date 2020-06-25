3618 Malden Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

This is a very well kept 2 bedroom 1 full bath town home located in the neighborhood of Woodberry. Quiet street, nice neighbors, Great Location! Loyola University is right around the corner, Druid Hill Park is close by, and the Baltimore Zoo is right there. You will have no shortage of things to do and places to visit.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood Floors

* Fenced Backyard

* Front Porch

* Laundry in the Basement

* New Energy Efficient Windows on First Level



Available Now!



