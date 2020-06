3615 ERDMAN AVENUE

Amenities

Renting the main level and basement for $1000. 2bedroom/1 bathroom. Frig and stove will be installed. Main Fl, Basement just for rent. Upper level already rented. Looking to expand your portfolio check this out. Currently renting upper level $741 Home sold As Is part of a package of 10 homes being sold together ONLY throughout Baltimore City. Buyer to verify ground rent if one exist, Seller will not redeem. Package to be sold for $1,000,000 MLS Numbers are as follows. Please email list agent for rent rolls. MDBA482446, MDBA482440, MDBA482384, MDBA482448, MDBA482356, MDBA482388, MDBA482438, MDBA482444, MDBA482380, MDBA482372